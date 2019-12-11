Passionate about youth development Staff Reporter Youth Khomas

×

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – There is always something fascinating about youth with a passion for other young people. Youth Corner met Nocky Kaapehi, a Namibian youth with a dream of inspiring and changing the lives of others through his humanitarian work.

Born in Okondjatu in Okakarara constituency, Kaapehi is the founder of African Wild Dog Conservancy and Hano Youth Foundation, meant to empower young people and communities to reach their full potential.

“My mission in life is to unlock the creative potential in people. I want to promote the culture of caring and giving. Hano teaches people how to use happiness to boost productivity, creativity and innovation,” Kaapehi stated.

Kaapehi, who also authored the book ‘Conquer your dream’, has been involved in various activities, creating employment and establishing organisations such as Ondjuhua Garden Project, which is funded by the American Embassy and has employed five people living with HIV, as well as Hano Otjituuo fruits and vegetable garden, funded by the Social Security Commission and employs 10 people.

As if that is not enough, Kaapehi took part in the Mandela Washington Fellowship in 2017 and received the Yali collaboration award in 2018. Talking about Hano, a charity organisation registered with Ministry of Health and Social Services and caters for uplifting the youth living below standards, Nocky said: “Through Hano, we have donated 200 mattresses and 100 beds to Okondjatu Combined School, and we also constructed a house in Okatjoruu.”

Hano opened branches across the borders of the country, and it is now operating in Botswana and Canada.

Kaapehi is also involved in nature conservancy through his organisation which manages natural resources in Okondjatu district.

He said, “We want to take care of the natural environment and avoid poaching.”

He further expressed he would like to implement sustainable income-generating projects that will tender and provide services that are currently being outsourced outside the country.

“If we have resources such as zinc and fish in the country, why do we still import from other countries? That is why I am looking into unique businesses to help in this regard,” he concluded.

2019-12-11 08:38:33 | 1 days ago