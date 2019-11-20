Pastor in court for kidnapping child

WALVIS BAY - Walvis Bay-based pastor of the Holy Ghost Fire Ministry Marvin Damaseb, accused of kidnapping a minor girl two weeks ago, revealed some disturbing allegations around the kidnapping saga in court on Monday.

Damaseb, who candidly spoke off the record with regard to the kidnapping, made his first court appearance in the Walvis Bay Magistrate court, where his case was postponed to next year.

He was informed by Magistrate Rhivermo Williams to formally apply for bail in the meantime and obtain legal aid. However, he indicated that he will conduct his own defence. Public Prosecutor Wakadumo Fidel told the court that a charge of rape will be added to Damaseb’s kidnapping charge. He also added that the state is waiting for more evidence, including that of the minor’s birth certificate to establish her correct age. Damaseb, who is known to the teenager, used to rent and conduct church services from the minor’s family residence.

He was arrested a week ago in Windhoek, after the minor was reported missing by her mother when she failed to return home from school – but was last seen with the pastor.

A frantic search revealed the minor was held by the pastor, who managed to take her to Windhoek where he was arrested.

Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu of the Erongo police during Damaseb’s arrest said he unlawfully and intentionally deprived the victim, who is still in primary school, the liberty of movement.

2019-11-20 07:45:55 | 16 hours ago