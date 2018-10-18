Pastor in court over dubious property acquisition

WINDHOEK - The Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday postponed the case of the fraudulent acquisition of a N$1.5 million house involving a Nigerian pastor.

Pastor Isaac Onwordi and his wife Suoma Onwordi of the Life-Changing Christian Church appeared before magistrate Celma Amadhila in court but their case was postponed because the police have not yet completed its investigations.

The couple are charged with fraud, respectively for fraudulently dispossessing a Windhoek couple of their home valued at N$1.5 million.

The prosecution alleges the couple under false pretences informed the owners of erf 148 on Nthilla Street, Dorado Park that they will rent their property, which later resulted in the couple losing access to their property.

Onwordi and his wife further went on to transfer the property into their name by means of false misrepresentation. The prosecution alleges Onwordi and his wife forged the signature of the owner of the property for the illegal transfer.

The prosecution alleges the couple knew they were not the owners of erf 148 Nthilla Street in Dorado Park and thus the accused did commit the crime of fraud.

The Onwordi’s actions later resulted in the couple losing access to their property when the pastor and his wife transferred the property into their names by means of misrepresentation. It is alleged the defrauded couple were at one-point worshippers at Life-Changing Christian Church.

The court postponed the matter to January 17, 2019 to give more time to the police to finalise investigations into the matter.

Windhoek based defence lawyer Ndeli Ndaitwah is representing the Onwordi couple with prosecutor Bernadine Bertolini prosecuting for the state.

