Patty’s Heart Foundation to host a benefit concert

WINDHOEK- The Patty’s Heart Foundation will be hosting a benefit concert on 4 October at the Katutura Youth Complex.

The benefit concert is aimed at giving the Namibian music lovers a road back in memory lane, described as “fun with a purpose”, as it is solely tailored to benefit the food bank programme. It will also be a night where they will pay tribute to Auntie Priscilla Geingos (five years since she passed, RnB singer Roger and producer Eclipse (10 years since the accident), Catty Cat, Phura and many other legends of the industry.

The theme of the concert is old school sounds only, with most artist doing their old school songs.

The Patty’s Heart Foundation run by her daughters including Nangula Gaingos has completed multiple community drives in Windhoek, Otjiwarongo and Malthoe.

Speaking to Entertainment Now! Theunis “Zox” Kandjii, Chairperson-Patty’s Heart Foundation said in their view arts play a critical role in addressing social issues.’’ Arts have always played a role in our society and more so music,musicians have been role models to many of our young children today, they continually contribute to our Gross Domestic Product (GDP), income earned by musicians is one that you are guaranteed it will circulate in the economy and it is a profession that is highly underrated which I believe many only see its importance when they need to reach the masses’’ he stated.

Before the concert, the foundation will be having an awards dinner to honour musicians and entertainment personalities, as well as community heroes who have made a difference in the lives of others. ‘’The night is aimed at shining a light on the work and contribution that has been made by entertainers and community members in the upliftment of our Nation, as earlier stated we at Patty’s Heart Foundation believe that there are many people who do good but their work is not recognized, we want to bring this to light and thank them for their outstanding contribution to humanity’’ he explained.

The public is edged to make their way to any Shoprite or Checkers countrywide and buy any non-perishable food items (regardless of the value) and exchange it for a ticket.

The foundation assures the public that their safety is a priority and they have taken strict measures to ensure that.

The day will be graced by 36 legends of the Namibian music industry namely Raphael and Pele, Matongo family, King Tee Dee, Gazza, Killa-B, Sunny Boy, Boli just to mention a few.

The food bank was established in 2013 by president Hage Geingob to assist needy and vulnerable community members with food rations as a way of cushioning them against hunger.



