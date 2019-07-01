PayPulse offers  cashless parking payment at Maerua Mall

WINDHOEK – Standard Bank is offering motorists who shop at Maerua Mall in Windhoek a quicker and more convenient way to pay for parking using Standard Bank’s PayPulse application, effective from Friday 28 June 2019.

To enjoy the cashless parking payment service at Maerua Mall, motorists are initially required to download the updated PayPulse application (version 2.0.1). Using PayPulse to pay for parking completely eliminates the need to queue at the parking machine, or search for loose change.

Standard Bank’s Head of Marketing, Magreth Mengo said: “This is a revolutionary parking solution which speaks directly to Standard Bank’s vision as a customer-centric and innovative bank. Through this ‘pay-by-phone’ technology, enabled by our PayPulse application, our customers are able to optimise the use of technology and their smartphones. At Standard Bank, we are indeed proud to pioneer this technology in Namibia.”

She added: “Paying for parking with PayPulse will give motorists shopping at Maerua Mall greater choice and convenience, not only with parking payments but with other transactions too, such as settling a coffee bill or paying for groceries. Our customers are our biggest priority and we hope that this new innovation will help make shopping at Maerua Mall even more pleasurable.”

In addition to cashless parking payment convenience, PayPulse enables customers to perform other functions such as top-up airtime and electricity, pay bills, deposit or withdraw cash without going to an ATM, send money to anyone in Namibia, pay for TV subs and more, without using any data.



Cashless parking has been made possible at Maerua Mall with Standard Bank’s PayPulse application.



2019-07-01 10:20:20 8 hours ago