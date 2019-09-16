PDK drops new visuals for Saka

WINDHOEK - Musical trio PDK, comprised of Patrick Mwashindange, Dion Auala and Kamtonyo Andreas, released their second music video from the latest album ‘Grateful’ on Saturday.

The video features Top Cheri, King Elegant, Athawise and was filmed by Imagination Studio. The storyline was inspired by Michael Jackson’ s Smooth Criminal video which was released in 1987 in which a boy who is being chased by a mob accidentally runs into a mafia club, so to break the tension he goes in his jacket and he pulls out a CD, throws it to the DJ and so the music begins calling on everyone to get down with him.

Fans across social media have applauded the trio on a well-planned video with a soothing storyline, which has garnered them over 22 000 views yesterday by the time of going to print.

SuperEmaestro posted “#Saka for a million views in 2 months, please, Let’s go.” Brian Chinyadza from Zimbabwe posted ‘’And who said girls only need to be naked to dance and be good at it. on point PDK well done, I’m from Zim and I listen to you guys. Shilinawa Thathe.’’

In July the group released their first video from their album titled ‘Wanna Love You’ featuring Blossom and brown Claxic.

The song was produced by Andrew, mixed & mastered by Glo. Written by PDK, Top Cheri, King Elegant, & Athawise from the Black Boxx crew.

