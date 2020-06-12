PDM sounds alarm over shortage of contraceptives Albertina Nakale National Khomas

The Popular Democratic Movement Women’s League (PDMWL) feels the shortage of contraceptives in public health facilities across the country is life threatening.

The party says this is because birth controls are aimed at reducing unintended pregnancies and abortions as well as facilitating family planning. The government has admitted that public health facilities in Namibia have run out of nearly all contraceptives, as such supplies are being disrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

PDMWL secretary general Loide Iipinge reasoned that in the absence of contraceptives in the country, more and more women are expected to conceive, leading to fears of baby dumping or unhygienic methods of abortion that will have long-term consequences for the child and mother. Iipinge lamented that it is unacceptable that the health ministry does not have enough stock on their shelves.

“This news is not only shocking and bad for the people of this country, but is life threatening because contraceptives are aimed at reducing unintended pregnancies and abortions, and facilitating family planning or spacing of births. It is unacceptable that a country of more than two million people does not have enough contraceptives. How did we get to this point?” she queried.

She also said the ministry is aware of the numerous media reports on illegal abortions, the birth of babies and murders and that women often kill themselves as a result of unplanned pregnancies. “We do not want a nation of murderers, but it seems that the ministry of health is happy that babies and women die daily due to pressure from unplanned parenting,” she further claimed.

The Namibian recently reported that state facilities across the country have run out of contraceptives.

The newspaper said that the pill, which is taken by women and girls every day to prevent unwanted pregnancies, was one of the contraceptives out of stock.

“We are facing a situation where many of the items are either in short supply or are unable to reach us on time because of the disruption in logistical arrangements after the Covid-19 outbreak,” the newspaper quoted health executive director Ben Nangombe as saying.

anakale@nepc.com.na

