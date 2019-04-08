PDM wants 30% tenders reserved for youth

WINDHOEK- Parliamentarian and Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) leader, McHenry Venaani, says his party, when it takes over government, will enact a law that will reserve 30 percent of all government procurements for youth and women.

He said this law would have a mandatory clause for every government procurement to set aside 30 percent for youth and women. Venaani made his promise in Parliament while contributing to the 2019/20 National Budget last week. He said the biggest challenge currently in Namibia is youth unemployment, which he said stands at 46 percent.

According to a recent report on the Namibia Labour Force Survey released by Namibia Statistic Agency (NSA) based on its study between September and October, youth unemployment rate (for 15 years to 34 years) for 2018, jumped to 46.1 percent from 43.4 percent recorded in 2016.

The unemployment rate in the age range of 19 to 34 years stands at a record 44.8 percent.

Venaani said without tangible plans to create jobs, the effects of youth unemployment would persist for decades.

“Many who begin their careers without work are more likely to have lower wages and suffer joblessness again later in life,” said the vocal opposition leader.

He said part of the losses might be due to missing out on training and experience accumulation that typically occurs with young workers.

“The PDM alternative government will address the mismatch between skills and jobs by creating apprenticeship with companies in Namibia,” he said.

According to him, Namibia needs to invest in those who were not able to succeed in mainstream education – unforgotten trades. Opportunities need to be opened for domestic workers, tellers in shops, security guards, gardeners, taxi drivers, hawkers and those who are at home. Significant resources must go towards retooling and training them to pursue and excel in new trades that offer better paying prospects.

He said companies will only be willing to invest more in the country’s youth and revamp their training programmes if government links every procurement with skills development for the youth.

Furthermore, Venaani said one of the biggest failures, as a nation, has been the country’s inability to provide quality education and skills development to the youth.

He said this is despite the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture being the recipient of the largest chunk of the budget year in, year out.

“The system currently leaves our young not only unemployed but at many instances unemployable,” stated the PDM leader.

“The qua vadis of our development trajectory lies herein and we must address this challenge with a sense of honesty and urgency,” he added.

