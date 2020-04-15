PDM welcomes Andre’s appointment Staff Reporter National Khomas

Katarina Uupindi

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) has congratulated former youth leader Neville Andre on his appointment as governor of Erongo. Andre was named the new governor in the place of Cleophas Mutjavikua whose term ended. In a press statement, Roger Nautoro, the PDM Erongo regional coordinator said the appointment has elevated Andre not only in the eyes of his comrades, friends and family, but also in the hearts of the inhabitants of the region. In the same vein, Nautoro commended Mutjavikua for his hard work. “We wish Mutjavikua all the best in his future endeavours,” said Nautoro. In addition, he said it was his wish and hope that the office of the governor will continue to work beyond party politics, as “Namibia’s survival is more cardinal than any political formation”.

2020-04-15 09:51:42 | 1 days ago