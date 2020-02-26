PDM youth misleading the masses - SPYL… ‘Independence Day must be celebrated’ Kuzeeko Tjitemisa National Khomas

Outspoken Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) spokesperson Lineekela Dumeni has hit back at Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) youth labeling them as imperialists and opportunists who seeks for opportunities to mislead the masses.

Dumeni attack follows a call by PDM youth leader, Benson Katjirijova who called on Namibians to boycott the 30th Independence Day celebrations, saying the ruling party failed to deliver on the promises it made in 1989.

“We feel that the Namibian house promised by Swapo in 1989 is a far-fetched dream. There is therefore nothing to celebrate. We cannot celebrate in hunger, joblessness, homelessness, and landlessness,” Katjirijova told journalists on Monday.

“This is not the Namibia that Hendrik Witbooi, Samuel Maharero, Mandume Ya Ndemufayo, Hosea Kutako, Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo, Clemence Kapuuo and Sam Nujoma fought for. Swapo promised the nation Jerusalem in 1989 but has instead delivered Mogadishu,” Katjirijova added.

But Dumeni said Independence Day is a pivotal day, which should be observed and respected in the spirit of national reconciliation by all citizens irrespective of their political affiliations, race and religion.

“It is disheartening to see our fellow young people being misled by imperialists,” he said.

He said for Swapo, as a governing party, 30 years of democracy means that peace and stability can only be achieved if all, first as individuals and secondly as part of a whole Namibia, feel a definite sense of individual security whilst having assurance on national peace and security. Dumeni says the day is observed to celebrate the victory attained from the colonial regime, to pay respect and honour the lives and selfless sacrifices made by gallant sons and daughters of Namibia to liberate the country-to reflect on the nation’s history, from colonial era and the achievement made afterward.

“Democracy has a special genius of the polarity, that it welcomes and embraces change, not as an enemy but as an ally; not as a force to be suppressed but as an instrument of progress to be encouraged,” he said.

He said to the Namibian nation, what is evident is that Swapo is the only political party with the capacity to deal with the past, content with present and build the future of this young nation.

“Some among us create enemies while Swapo knows the real enemy is a combination of unemployment, corruption, slow reforms to agricultural, tourism and mining sectors, slow and lack of value addition to Namibia’s natural resources, lack of good governance and inadequate performance at parastatals,” he said.

Hence, he said, President Hage Geingob in his New Year’s message and opening of Cabinet made it known it will not be business as usual and as Swapo youth they therefore encourage the Namibians to look forward to 21 March 2020, as the new administration will be sworn in to address the real enemy of the Namibian nation.

“Everyone should be able to exercise patience, for change cannot occur overnight,” he said.

“We call on all Namibians to join in on the joyous celebrations for all the people of Namibia irrespective of race, gender, political affiliation and standing to celebrate the 30th Independence Anniversary and inauguration of Dr Hage Geingob for his last five year term.”

Namibians will celebrate Independence Day on 21 March, which will also include the swearing-in of President Hage Geingob for his final term as president. The ministry of information last week said only N$1 million has been budgeted for the celebrations.

