Peaceful elections in Omaheke

GOBABIS - The voting process in the Presidential and National Assembly elections in Omaheke region on Wednesday was peaceful, calm and orderly.

Pederius Tjihoreko, the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN)’s regional coordinator confirmed this yesterday.

“We have not recorded any disrupting incidents, we only had challenges here and there but we managed to overcome them,” he said in a telephonic interview with New Era.

The region had 46 fixed polling stations and 230 mobile stations set up throughout its seven constituencies.

Provisional results for the Presidential election in the Kalahari constituency shows that out of 3 215 votes casted, Swapo candidate President Hage

Geingob won with 2 090, followed by PDM presidential candidate McHenry Venaani with 411.

Out of the 23 215 votes casted in the National Assembly in the Kalahari constituency, Swapo party won with 2 062 votes followed by PDM with 508 votes.

In the Epukiro constituency Presidential elections, out of 1 932 votes cast, Swapo candidate Geingob won with 1 083 votes followed by Venaani with 379 votes.

Out of the 1 928 votes cast for the National Assembly elections in the Epukiro constituency, Swapo won with 1000 votes followed by PDM with 379.

In the Okorukambe constituency, out of the 2 746 votes cast for Presidential elections, Geingob won with 1 966 followed by Venaani with 261 votes.

In the National Assembly election, out of the 2 750 votes cast in the Okorukambe constituency, Swapo won with 1 939 followed by PDM with 262.

New Era could not obtain results for the Gobabis, Otjinene, Otjombinde and the Aminuis constituencies at the time of going to print.



2019-11-29 07:45:37 | 17 hours ago