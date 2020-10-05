Pensioner’s murder trial sees another delay Maria Amakali National Khomas

The trial of a woman who is accused of killing her 70-year-old boyfriend when she stabbed him multiple times in 2018 faces further hurdle.

Victoria Gorases’ (23) trial was scheduled to resume in the Windhoek Regional Court last week, but such could not happen due to the unavailability of the presiding officer. Furthermore, Gorases was hospitalised and could not make it to court for the proceedings.

Magistrate Ileni Velikoshi made an order on the State’s request to postpone the case to 21 October. The court further issued a warrant of arrest against Gorases which was held over until her next court appearance.

Gorases is on trial following the prosecutor general’s decision to prosecute her on one count of murder for allegedly killing her boyfriend Sakava Nathame on 25 February 2018.

The prosecution is alleging that Nathame died from multiple stab wounds inflicted all over his body.

At the start of her trial, Gorases denied any wrongdoing and informed the court at the time that she did not kill Nathame as alleged by the State.

The trial is currently on hold waiting for the court to decide if it would grant the defence an opportunity to carry out a second psychiatric evaluation on Gorases.

The defence team alleges that Gorases seems disoriented and she has a history of mental illness.

Although Gorases was already evaluated, the defence is disputing the content of the psychiatric evaluation report that was done in 2018. Dr Lahja Hamunyela, a psychiatrist at the Windhoek Central Hospital and one of the psychologists who evaluated Gorases between 27 June 2018 and 26 July 2018, testified that Gorases was fit to stand trial and can understand court proceedings.

Hamunyela informed the court although Gorases suffers from bipolar type one disorder and is on medication, she is fit to be tried for her alleged crime.

It was Hamunyela’s testimony that Gorases was able to recount past events and she did not show any signs of speech coherent or any signs of pathology.

According to Hamunyela, Gorases informed her that on the date in question, she and the victim had an argument.

The deceased was allegedly accusing Gorases of being unfaithful in the relationship.

The argument allegedly got heated and Gorases grabbed the knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

Gorases recalled that their son found her on top of the victim.

Through observation, Gorases informed Hamunyela that she acted in self-defence when she stabbed Nathame. Although having a recollection of the incident, Gorases allegedly did not show any remorse for what she has done.

