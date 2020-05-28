Personality of the week - Denzil Haoseb
Name: Denzil Haoseb
Date of Birth: 25/02/1991
Place of Birth: Gobabis
Marital Status: Single
Nickname: Uncle Dee
Car: None
Current club: Unattached
Previous clubs: Black Africa, Jomo Cosmos (SA), Highlands Park FC (SA).
Position: Midfielder
Career achievements: Winning four Namibia Premier League (NPL) titles with Black Africa, winning the 2015 Cosafa Cup with Brave Warriors and playing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
Favourite football club: Real Madrid (Spain)
Favourite local or international footballer: Cristiano Ronaldo
Most memorable match: I think it was either in 2012 or 2013, it was Namibia against Nigeria. That will go down as one of my best matches.
Biggest career disappointment: Being released by Highlands Park after I having had an amazing 2019 Afcon campaign with the Brave Warriors.
Biggest influence on your career: My father.
If not football, which other sport would you have participated in? I would have been in athletics.
Do you think attitude is a big factor in winning? Yes, it is indeed a big factor.
Besides football, what are your other hobbies? Besides football, horse riding is my other biggest love.
Where do you see Namibian football in five years? Eish…only God knows.
Are you more outspoken or reserved? I’m very reserved.
Your ambitions for 2020 and beyond? I see myself playing more professional football in top leagues, and to never stop chasing my dreams.
Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique or Thiago Silva: Sergio Ramos
Fabio Cannavaro, Alessandro Nesta: Fabio Cannavaro
Adidas, Nike or Umbro: Adidas
BMW, Mercedes Benz or Audi: BMW
iPhone, Samsung or Huawei: Samsung
Phone call or text: Phone call
Swakopmund or Walvis Bay: Swakopmund
Staff Reporter
2020-05-28 09:09:44 | 17 hours ago