Personality of the week - Denzil Haoseb Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Name: Denzil Haoseb

Date of Birth: 25/02/1991

Place of Birth: Gobabis

Marital Status: Single

Nickname: Uncle Dee

Car: None

Current club: Unattached

Previous clubs: Black Africa, Jomo Cosmos (SA), Highlands Park FC (SA).

Position: Midfielder

Career achievements: Winning four Namibia Premier League (NPL) titles with Black Africa, winning the 2015 Cosafa Cup with Brave Warriors and playing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Favourite football club: Real Madrid (Spain)

Favourite local or international footballer: Cristiano Ronaldo

Most memorable match: I think it was either in 2012 or 2013, it was Namibia against Nigeria. That will go down as one of my best matches.

Biggest career disappointment: Being released by Highlands Park after I having had an amazing 2019 Afcon campaign with the Brave Warriors.

Biggest influence on your career: My father.

If not football, which other sport would you have participated in? I would have been in athletics.

Do you think attitude is a big factor in winning? Yes, it is indeed a big factor.

Besides football, what are your other hobbies? Besides football, horse riding is my other biggest love.

Where do you see Namibian football in five years? Eish…only God knows.

Are you more outspoken or reserved? I’m very reserved.

Your ambitions for 2020 and beyond? I see myself playing more professional football in top leagues, and to never stop chasing my dreams.

Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique or Thiago Silva: Sergio Ramos

Fabio Cannavaro, Alessandro Nesta: Fabio Cannavaro

Adidas, Nike or Umbro: Adidas

BMW, Mercedes Benz or Audi: BMW

iPhone, Samsung or Huawei: Samsung

Phone call or text: Phone call

Swakopmund or Walvis Bay: Swakopmund

2020-05-28 09:09:44 | 17 hours ago