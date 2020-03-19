Personality of the week - Harry Simon Jnr Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Name: Harry Simon Jnr

Date of Birth: 06/06/1997

Place of Birth: Walvis Bay

Marital Status: Not married

Nickname: Pretty Boy

Car: No car

Your toughest career fight: I have no specific fight in mind to describe as tough because all fights are different and tough.

Most memorable fight: My professional debut against Sakaria Sheehama in 2017.

Biggest disappointment: My title fight against Jabulani Makhense that was scheduled this Saturday, 21 March, in South Africa but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Biggest influence on your career: My mother.

Favourite boxer locally or internationally: America’s Terence Crawford, he’s a complete fighter.

If not boxing, which other sport would you have played? If not boxing, I would have been a basketball player as I played it from age 9 until I was 15.

Being the son of the legendary Harry Simon, does that put pressure on your career? Yes it does, but in a good way because I use that pressure to better myself every day in the gym.

Describe Namibian boxing in two words: Bitter sweet.

Your ambitions for 2020: To win belts abroad and make it into the top 10 rankings.

Manny Pacquiao or Floyd Mayweather: Floyd Mayweather

Mike Tyson or Evander Holyfield: Evander Holyfield

Running or weight lifting: Running, it is good for one’s health.

BMW, Mercedes Benz or Audi: Mercedes Benz.

Reading or listening to music: I equally enjoy them both.

Coca-Cola or Pepsi: None, they both bad for one’s health.

Windhoek, Walvis Bay or Swakopmund: Windhoek, there are more opportunities in the capital.

Train or plane: Plane, it’s faster and convenient.

Big party or small gathering: Small gatherings.

2020-03-19 08:21:33 | 9 hours ago