Personality of the week - Jonas Junias Jonas Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Name: Jonas Junias Jonas

Date of Birth: 24/11/1993

Place of Birth: Swakopmund

Marital Status: Single

Nickname: Caliente Koko

Car/s: Toyota Corolla (Dankie Botswana)

Your toughest fight? Can’t remember the opponent’s name but it was at the 2012 Zone 6 Games in Zambia.

Most memorable fight? It was against Josh Taylor in the final of the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Biggest career disappointment? Failing to take part in the 2017 World Championships.

Biggest influence on your career? My coach Albertus Tsamaseb.

Favourite boxer locally or internationally? Britain’s Josh Kelly.

If not boxing, which other sport would you have chosen? Golf/pool

You gained massive recognition when you scooped a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games at age 20, in the process becoming only the fourth Namibian boxer to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games. How big of a moment was that for you? To be honest, I can’t describe that feeling in actual words but it was the most amazing feeling ever.

After the 2014 Commonwealth Games, you beefed up your profile, winning silver medal at the 2015 African Games, a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and bronze medal at last year’s African Games. As a boxer, how have you grown from all that exposure and success? I have to quite honestly say I’m still adapting to the lifestyle.

You were also Namibia’s flagbearer at the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil, how was that experience? It was really an awesome experience.

Also, with the wealth of experienced gained from all those international competitions, when are we likely to see you turning professional? I plan to turn professional this year.

Your participation at the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil was unfortunately marred by unfounded accusations of sexual harassment, which the Brazilian courts also later dismissed as false. How did that personally and professionally affect you? It affected me very much, which resulted in me turning to destructive things like alcohol abuse and at one point the alcohol turned on me. But I’m now under a rehabilitation programme here in Swakopmund and I have to say I’m happy because I have been sober for 10 months now.

Reflecting on that unfortunate 2016 Brazil Olympics incident, what important life lessons have you drawn from it? As for lessons learnt, I would say none. But for an innocent person to be accused of such a bad thing, I can only say that life can be very unfair at times.

Are you happy with the current state of Namibian boxing? Yes, I’m happy but I would like to see the various boxing promotions working hand in hand to bring the best out of boxers and produce more champions.

Looking into the future, your ambitions for 2020 and beyond? I see myself winning more titles and that obviously comes with hard work and dedication.

2020-08-06 11:43:10 | 5 hours ago