Personality of the week - Likius Nande Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

×

Name: Likius Nande

Date of Birth: 19/12/1996

Place of Birth: Swakopmund

Marital Status: Single

Nickname: Min Mufasa

Current club: Windhoek GCC

Previous Club/s: Rossmund GC

Handicap: +2

Career achievements: Winning 23 National Championships, two Continental Championships, the MTC Sports Star of the Year 2018 and SYMLAFA Sports Personality of the Year 2019.

Favourite local or international golfer: I have two, Joe Nawanga and Ruan Huysamen.

Your most memorable tournament: Winning my first Africa Green Jacket, which made me the first, and only Namibian to win it.

Your toughest tournament: Last year’s Region 5 Tournament where I played against Africa’s No.1 amateur golfer Jayden Schapers in the final. I lost the match 1 down after shooting -5.

Biggest career disappointment: Blowing up a 4 shot lead with 4 holes to play at a National Championship in Oranjemund.

Biggest influence on your career: Winning the 2018 MTC Sports Star of the Year.

If not golf, which other sport would you have played? Football, I used to play football back in the days.

Do you think attitude is a factor in winning? Most definitely, attitude comes with a certain level of mental game and that’s why one needs to keep it going.



Besides golf, what are your other hobbies? Cooking.

You are currently planning to turn pro, how are you executing that plan? I’m just trying to improve my scoring average and staying focus on my plan.

In 2018, you won the Windhoek Lager Africa Golf Championship. How have you grown as a player since that success? I drew a lot of attention from all corners when I won, but my goal didn’t change as I’m hungry for more success. I’ve learned how to handle big pressure because a lot of people are always waiting to see what I’ll bring to the scoreboard.

With the exception of you, Namibia has in recent years struggled to produce young top-class golfers. To what do you attribute that? I think it’s mostly just lack of opportunities and funding because we have a few really good golfers that I know can make it to the top but are financially not stable.

Comparing experiences, what does Namibia need to do for golf to catch up with the rest of the world? It’s going take some time to get there but we’re on track to that milestone. We just need solid financial support in the sport and we’ll definitely get there.

Describe Namibian golf in three words: Hard work, dedication and consistency.



Your plans for 2020 and beyond: We’ll have to wait and see how long this Covid-19 pandemic will take, so that we make new plans because right now everything is just bad with what’s happening around the world.

Quick quiz!

Rory McIlroy or Tiger Woods? Tiger Woods

Hip Hop, Jazz or R&B? Hip Hop

BMW, Mercedes Benz or Audi? Audi

Reading or listening to music? Listening to Music

Facebook, Twitter or Instagram? Instagram

Train, plane or cruise ship? Plane



2020-05-14 09:04:10 | 1 days ago