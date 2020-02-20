Personality of the week - Petrus Shitembi
Name: Petrus Shitembi
Date of Birth: 11/05/1992
Place of Birth: Rundu
Married: No
Car: Golf 7 GTI Clubsport
Nickname: “Dancing Shoes”
Current Club: Sabah FA (Azerbaijan)
Previous Clubs: Rundu Chiefs, University of Pretoria, AmaZulu FC, AshantiGold SC, Stellenbosch FC and Lusaka Dynamos FC.
Position: Midfielder
Career achievements: Player of the season and Players' Player of the season (2011 with Rundu Chiefs); Regional Sportsman of the year (2012); League Championship (Rundu Chiefs 2011); League Championship (AshGold FC 2015/2016); Cosafa Cup U/20 runners up (Namibia U/20 2009); Senior Cosafa Cup champions (2015); African Nations Championship (Chan) quarter-finalist (2018) and 2019 Afcon qualification.
Favourite football club: Manchester United FC
Most memorable match: Our first 2019 Afcon match against Morocco, It was my Afcon debut of course!
Biggest disappointment: Probably not having progressed further in the 2019 Afcon tournament.
Biggest influence on your career: My lovely mother
Favourite footballer: Lionel Messi
Favourite food: Spicy chicken quesadilla
Are you more outspoken or reserved: I’m from the river, so I can be anything you want me to.
Your ambitions for 2020: Basically just to see some elevation in my career and try to achieve more with both my club and with the national team.
BMW, Mercedes Benz or Audi?: I love all three, but I’ll settle for an Audi.
KFC or Hungry Lion?: KFC
Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?: Always Messi
Winter or Summer?: Definitely Winter
Coffee or Tea?: Coffee
Christmas or Valentine’s Day?: Christmas
Chess or Darts?: Darts
Coke or Fanta?: Coke
Staff Reporter
2020-02-20 08:54:20 | 3 hours ago