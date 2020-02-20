Personality of the week - Petrus Shitembi Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Name: Petrus Shitembi

Date of Birth: 11/05/1992

Place of Birth: Rundu

Married: No

Car: Golf 7 GTI Clubsport

Nickname: “Dancing Shoes”

Current Club: Sabah FA (Azerbaijan)

Previous Clubs: Rundu Chiefs, University of Pretoria, AmaZulu FC, AshantiGold SC, Stellenbosch FC and Lusaka Dynamos FC.

Position: Midfielder

Career achievements: Player of the season and Players' Player of the season (2011 with Rundu Chiefs); Regional Sportsman of the year (2012); League Championship (Rundu Chiefs 2011); League Championship (AshGold FC 2015/2016); Cosafa Cup U/20 runners up (Namibia U/20 2009); Senior Cosafa Cup champions (2015); African Nations Championship (Chan) quarter-finalist (2018) and 2019 Afcon qualification.

Favourite football club: Manchester United FC

Most memorable match: Our first 2019 Afcon match against Morocco, It was my Afcon debut of course!

Biggest disappointment: Probably not having progressed further in the 2019 Afcon tournament.

Biggest influence on your career: My lovely mother

Favourite footballer: Lionel Messi

Favourite food: Spicy chicken quesadilla

Are you more outspoken or reserved: I’m from the river, so I can be anything you want me to.

Your ambitions for 2020: Basically just to see some elevation in my career and try to achieve more with both my club and with the national team.



BMW, Mercedes Benz or Audi?: I love all three, but I’ll settle for an Audi.

KFC or Hungry Lion?: KFC

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?: Always Messi

Winter or Summer?: Definitely Winter

Coffee or Tea?: Coffee

Christmas or Valentine’s Day?: Christmas

Chess or Darts?: Darts

Coke or Fanta?: Coke

