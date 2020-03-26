Personality of the week - Tjipekapora Herunga Staff Reporter Sports Khomas



Name: Tjipekapora Herunga

Date of Birth: 01-01-1988

Place of Birth: Ehungiro, Otjinene

Marital Status: Engaged

Nickname: Melody

Most memorable race: All African Games 2012 when I came back home with two bronzes in the 200m and 400m races. Winning the 200m was basically a surprise to me.

Your toughest race/s: Running against South Africa’s Caster Samenya, but I beat her that day, I worked very hard to beat her.

Biggest career disappointment: When I was removed from Namibia’s 2016 Olympics team, which was painful after I had worked so hard.

Biggest influence on your career: My second year business professor had a massive impact on my career. He was a wonderful mentor and always saw great potential in me, always making sure I pursued my career.

Favourite sprinter locally or internationally: American sprinter Natasha Hastings.

If not athletics, which other sport would you have played: I would have played netball.

Haven’t seen or heard much of you this past year, are you still active: Yes I am still active, I was looking forward to this year’s Olympics but unfortunately they were postponed to next year. I still have time to make it right though.

Namibia has in recent years struggled to produce top runners, especially in short distance events, what do you attribute that to: I would say it’s a lack of better races, lack of determination from the athletes and lack of support in many a case.

Where do you see Namibian athletics in five years: I believe in five years we will have a lot of athletes representing the country at various world athletic events.

Describe Namibian athletics in three words: Teamwork, supportive and amazing.

Your ambitions for 2020: My plan was to qualify for the 2020 Olympics but away from the athletics tracks, I want to focus more on farming as I am new to farming. I would like to take it to the next level and learn more about all trades of farming.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce or Dina Asher-Smith: Shelly-Ann Fraser

Usain Bolt, Justin Gatlin or Asafa Powell: Asafa Powell

Hot chocolate or coffee: Coffee

Breakfast or dinner: Dinner

Sneakers or sandals: Sneakers

Plane or cruise ship: Cruise ship

Reading or listening to music: Reading

