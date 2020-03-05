  • March 5th, 2020



Advanced search
Search ePapers Search Classifieds
Home \ Sports \ Personality of the week - Willy Stephanus

Personality of the week - Willy Stephanus

Staff Reporter   Sports   Khomas
489
0

Share on social media


Name:             Willy Stephanus
Date of Birth:         26/06/1991
Place of Birth:         Mariental 
Marital Status:         In a relationship 
Nickname:         Awillo
Car:             None
Current Club:         Free agent
Previous Clubs:         Black Africa FC (Namibia), 
            Krabi FC (Thailand), AC Kajaani (Finland) 
            and Lusaka Dynamo’s (Zambia). 
Position:         Attacking midfielder 
Career achievements: Namibia Premier League (NPL) champions 2010/11, 2011/12, 2012/13, 2013/14, MTC Players Player of the Season 2012/13, MTC Players Player of the Season 2013/14 and MTC Player of the Season 2013/14.
Favourite football club: Barcelona FC 
Most memorable match: Namibia against Gambia in 2015, I scored home and away.
Biggest disappointment: Getting injured just before the 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon).
Biggest influence on your career: My late father Steve Stephanus 
Favourite footballer: Teko Modise
Your ambitions for 2020: To continue growing my football career and be an inspiration to younger footballers out there.


iPhone, Samsung or Huawei?:     iPhone
Facebook or Twitter:         Facebook
BMW, Mercedes Benz or Audi:     Audi
Phone call or text:         Both
Adidas, Nike or Umbro:         Nike
Comedy or horror movies:     Comedy
Winter or Summer:         Winter
Radio or TV:             TV


Staff Reporter
2020-03-05 07:35:57 | 6 hours ago
Home \ Sports \ Personality of the week - Willy Stephanus - New Era Live

Be the first to post a comment...

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo

Classifieds