Personality of the week - Willy Stephanus Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Name: Willy Stephanus

Date of Birth: 26/06/1991

Place of Birth: Mariental

Marital Status: In a relationship

Nickname: Awillo

Car: None

Current Club: Free agent

Previous Clubs: Black Africa FC (Namibia),

Krabi FC (Thailand), AC Kajaani (Finland)

and Lusaka Dynamo’s (Zambia).

Position: Attacking midfielder

Career achievements: Namibia Premier League (NPL) champions 2010/11, 2011/12, 2012/13, 2013/14, MTC Players Player of the Season 2012/13, MTC Players Player of the Season 2013/14 and MTC Player of the Season 2013/14.

Favourite football club: Barcelona FC

Most memorable match: Namibia against Gambia in 2015, I scored home and away.

Biggest disappointment: Getting injured just before the 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Biggest influence on your career: My late father Steve Stephanus

Favourite footballer: Teko Modise

Your ambitions for 2020: To continue growing my football career and be an inspiration to younger footballers out there.



iPhone, Samsung or Huawei?: iPhone

Facebook or Twitter: Facebook

BMW, Mercedes Benz or Audi: Audi

Phone call or text: Both

Adidas, Nike or Umbro: Nike

Comedy or horror movies: Comedy

Winter or Summer: Winter

Radio or TV: TV

