Personality of the week - Willy Stephanus
Name: Willy Stephanus
Date of Birth: 26/06/1991
Place of Birth: Mariental
Marital Status: In a relationship
Nickname: Awillo
Car: None
Current Club: Free agent
Previous Clubs: Black Africa FC (Namibia),
Krabi FC (Thailand), AC Kajaani (Finland)
and Lusaka Dynamo’s (Zambia).
Position: Attacking midfielder
Career achievements: Namibia Premier League (NPL) champions 2010/11, 2011/12, 2012/13, 2013/14, MTC Players Player of the Season 2012/13, MTC Players Player of the Season 2013/14 and MTC Player of the Season 2013/14.
Favourite football club: Barcelona FC
Most memorable match: Namibia against Gambia in 2015, I scored home and away.
Biggest disappointment: Getting injured just before the 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon).
Biggest influence on your career: My late father Steve Stephanus
Favourite footballer: Teko Modise
Your ambitions for 2020: To continue growing my football career and be an inspiration to younger footballers out there.
iPhone, Samsung or Huawei?: iPhone
Facebook or Twitter: Facebook
BMW, Mercedes Benz or Audi: Audi
Phone call or text: Both
Adidas, Nike or Umbro: Nike
Comedy or horror movies: Comedy
Winter or Summer: Winter
Radio or TV: TV
Staff Reporter
2020-03-05 07:35:57 | 6 hours ago