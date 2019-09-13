Peter L Peter on his journey of The Face of Arts Africa Ambassador

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – Namibian artist, poet, actor, model and a man of many talents, Peter L Peter takes us through his journey to The Face of Arts Africa Ambassador which he described as informative and educative.

The Face of Arts Africa is a competition for aspiring artists, who wish to expand their brand. The Face of Arts Africa and International Arts talent showcase fall under the Arts Africa, which is a company that grants artists the opportunity to have international exposure at the Arts Convention in the United States of America.

Born in Zambia, Peter is not a stranger to the spotlight as he had modelling gigs for MTC, Old Mutual, the University of Namibia ( Unam), landed a role in a film called ‘Lightbulb’ in 2013, acted in a local television drama series ‘The 3rd will’ in 2018 and he has worked alongside well known South African Actor Nico Panagio who acted 7de Laan.

Peter who was scouted by Tayla Reimann from Arts Africa via Instagram began his journey with The Face of Arts Africa when he attended The International Arts Talent Showcase (IATS) auditions in Windhoek on 23 February 2019.

“The audition was well attended by many hopeful Namibian models, actors, singers and dancers. I ended up receiving the Overall Brand award presented by Elouise Rensburg (Director of Admissions - The International Arts Talent Showcase), and a callback to attend The International Arts Talent Showcase in South Africa to be on 27-28th September 2019,” he says.

The positive-minded model-actor is passionate to grow his brand bigger, not only in Namibia but internationally as well, which is the reason he has been on top of the game in most of the competitions and continues to market his brand on the Face of Arts Africa platform and managed to rise to the top in the rankings.

“For some weeks in a row, I occupied the lead position and finally made it into the top 100,” he said, excitedly.

As the competition is about to come to an end, Peter requested the nation to stand by him and help him bring the title home.

“I will use the platform to help guide and educate those who wish to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. I will further use the platform to strengthen my brand for me to be more effective in helping others achieve success, especially at an international level.

‘’This will also help me to represent the Namibia entertainment industry globally and partner with potential investors to boost our local industry, if I win the title” Peter explained.

According to him, the Namibian Entertainment industry needs international exposure and it is through these kinds of competitions that he is fighting to represent his country to the best of his abilities.

The race ends on 25th January 2020 and to help Peter become the brand ambassador for Face of Arts Africa one can send a short message “006” to “35701” for those in South Africa and those outside South Africa, one can simply share, like and comment, his promotional content on social media on Instagram: @iampeterlpeter; Twitter: @peterlpeter2; Facebook: @plpeter2 .

