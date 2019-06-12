Physically challenged girl does her country proud

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP – Born and raised in the capital of the south Keetmanshoop, Martha Hitakelute, a 20-year old physically challenged girl, attests that disability does not necessarily mean inability.

“I only started to participate in sports since January 2019 when I was selected by coaches scouting for talent to represent //Kharas Region at the national level in Windhoek,” said Hitakelute.

She said that due to her outstanding performance in the shot put and discus, she was selected to represent Namibia in Morocco at the Paralympic Games which took place during April 2019.

“I am now the proud holder of two bronze medals that I won for my country in Morocco,” she explained.

The Paralympic athlete, who lives with her parents added that she only managed to complete Grade 10, but she receives a monthly social grant from the government. She further mentioned that she constantly practices sports in her free time.

“Always follow your dreams and never give up on them,” Hitakelute concluded as her message to the youth who are fortunate to live without physical challenges.





