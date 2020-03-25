  • March 25th, 2020



Advanced search
Search ePapers Search Classifieds
Home \ Front Page News \ Pilot survives helicopter crash

Pilot survives helicopter crash

Staff Reporter   Front Page News   Khomas
389
0

Share on social media


Failed attempt… A 49-year-old pilot narrowly escaped death after a privately owned helicopter crash-landed at the Tsumeb airstrip yesterday morning. According to Oshikoto police crime investigations coordinator Naomi Katjiua, the pilot Frans Barend Henning sustained a scratch on the left leg and some bruises to the face. The pilot was alone in the helicopter. It is further alleged that the chopper’s blades broke in pieces after sliding on the side upon the failed landing attempt. The helicopter is owned by businessman Rainier Arangies of Expedite Aviation and was hired to the Namibia Base Aviation of Swakopmund for the purpose of spraying bushes at a farm situated few kilometres from the airport. The accident has since been reported to the Directorate of Aircraft Accident Investigations. Photo: Contributed


Staff Reporter
2020-03-25 07:43:58 | 3 hours ago
Home \ Front Page News \ Pilot survives helicopter crash - New Era Live

Be the first to post a comment...

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo

Classifieds