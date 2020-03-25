Pilot survives helicopter crash

Failed attempt… A 49-year-old pilot narrowly escaped death after a privately owned helicopter crash-landed at the Tsumeb airstrip yesterday morning. According to Oshikoto police crime investigations coordinator Naomi Katjiua, the pilot Frans Barend Henning sustained a scratch on the left leg and some bruises to the face. The pilot was alone in the helicopter. It is further alleged that the chopper’s blades broke in pieces after sliding on the side upon the failed landing attempt. The helicopter is owned by businessman Rainier Arangies of Expedite Aviation and was hired to the Namibia Base Aviation of Swakopmund for the purpose of spraying bushes at a farm situated few kilometres from the airport. The accident has since been reported to the Directorate of Aircraft Accident Investigations. Photo: Contributed

