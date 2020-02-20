Platt appointed Nabta interim chair Selma Ikela National Khomas

Namibia Bus and Taxi Association (Nabta) has appointed Jeffrey Platt as their interim chairperson deputised by Pendapala Nakathingo.

A group of 11 members as well as 14 regional representatives was appointed as an interim working committee this month during an ordinary meeting.

In a statement, Platt said the association’s national executive committee held its ordinary meeting in Windhoek to discuss pertinent issues affecting the association at national and regional levels.

Platt said the meeting also discussed challenges facing the entire public transport sector in the country and it came up with a resolution to appoint an interim working committee (IWC) as per Nabta constitution, to oversee and prepare the organisation towards its elective congress.

He said the interim working committee took office from 2 February and its mandate will run until the next elective congress.

“The national executive, amongst others, took a resolution that the interim working committee implement effectively the road safety and revenue collection system of the association, including other programmes to benefit its members,” he said.

Platt further called on members and stakeholders to lend all necessary supports to the interim working committee it may need in carrying out its entrusted fiduciary mandate.

