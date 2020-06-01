Poaching accused ‘prophet’ back in court today 

Self-proclaimed prophet Jackson Babi and his co-accused Friza Naululu Dumeni, who were part of eight men arrested last week for being in possession of two rhino horns, are scheduled to appear in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court again this morning to set a date for their bail application.

The two were remanded in custody when they made their first appearance on Friday.

Of the four accused persons, including a police officer from the VIP Protection directorate, appeared in the Otjiwarongo Magistrate’s Court on Thursday while two other accused persons were expected to appear in the Gobabis Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The police last week said the alleged horns belonged to rhino poached at a farm in Gobabis. During Babi and Dumeni’s appearance on Friday, magistrate Jo-Rina Jagger postponed the matter to today after lawyer Kadhila Amoomo, who is representing the flamboyant ‘prophet’, requested for a postponement.

Amoomo also stood in for his fellow lawyer Carlos Kamwi, who is representing Dumeni.

Rowan Van Wyk, who had asked for the matter to be postponed to 9 June, as his court dairy is full this week, represents the State.

