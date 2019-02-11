Police cautions public on online scams

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK - Police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi has warned the public to be on the alert in light of the proliferation of online scams targeting members of the public. Tricksters, who use the internet with outrageous claims to quicker riches, are cheating unsuspecting members of the public of their hard-earned cash.

“The Namibian Police Force continues to receive reports where victims are either defrauded/robbed of their money through (online) scams,” Shikwambi cautioned the public. Shikwambi said, “It is disappointing that to date certain individuals are keen to take risks even while knowing that they could be defrauded. “She said the youth are the main targets of these online scamsters, as they are so desperate to make quick money on the backdrop of a high rate of unemployment. “As a police force, we have and continue to reiterate on cautiousness when it comes to online/social media trading,” she stated. Namibian citizens must at all times be wary of cleverly masked online scams.

“We strongly recommend that anyone interested in social media dealings must first and foremost carefully verify the legitimacy of such dealings before making any electronic payment,” she sated.

