Police hunt armed robbery suspects

Loide Jason

The police are searching for more than 16 men suspected of robbing a number of businesses countrywide.

Cases of housebreaking with intent to rob and robbery with aggravating circumstances have been opened by the police against various suspects over the weekend.

On Friday last week at about 08h00 at One-Stop Cash loan situated at Oshilemba Complex at Oshakati, it is alleged that unknown men, wearing balaclavas and armed with a panga, robbed the business of N$36 560.

Police spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi explained in the crime report a 31-years-old complainant and her colleagues had opened the cash loan for business before the alleged robbery. “At that same time, a security guard who was guarding at the adjacent Rubicon cash loan was attacked and robbed of his shotgun by two suspects who were armed with a pistol,” Shikwambi said.

She said the three suspects jumped into a waiting car with no registration numbers and fled from the scene. The police say the victims were not injured and no arrests were made. At Wanaheda on Saturday at about 02h00 at Chin Chan Bar, it is alleged the suspects cut open the corrugated iron sheet of the bar to gain entrance before getting away with two slot machines with a combined value of N$80 000.

Shikwambi said the suspects are not known at this stage. On the same day at about 19h50 at Dorado Valley, a 37-year-old Namibian male was robbed after six suspects armed with knives gained entrance to his home after cutting the electric fence. They broke into the house and managed to tie up the owner of the house. Shikwambi said the victim was robbed of a silver Ford Ranger double-cab vehicle, three cell phones, one television set, five bags of clothes and four wedding rings. The vehicle was later recovered abandoned at Goreangab Dam. The television was also recovered albeit damaged.

The suspects have not been arrested, while police investigations continue. On Sunday afternoon, Shikwambi said two victims were robbed by five male suspects armed with pistols in Windhoek’s Goreangab.

“The unknown suspects allegedly held the complainants at gunpoint and robbed them of cash amount of N$3 500, two laptops, jewelleries, two cell phones and a black jacket,” she said.

2020-08-25 09:25:31 | 1 days ago