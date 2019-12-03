Police in pursuit of buggery suspects at Luderitz Staff Reporter National Khomas

Martha Gabriel

WINDHOEK - The police is in pursuit of two well-known male suspects who allegedly sodomised a 36-year-old man over the weekend at Jakkalsdraai in Lüderitz.

According to the weekend police crime report, the victim was on his way home from a bar when he met the suspects in the street, who then followed the victim until his yard where they threatened him with a knife and engaged in anal and oral sex with him.

After they violated him, the suspects fled the scene.

A case of rape was registered with the Lüderitz police station, thus the police search to arrest the suspects is underway.

In separate incidents, a police officer at Farm Auros, Stampriet area was allegedly assaulted and bitten on his right thigh by a 24-year-old male suspect while executing a lawful arrest over the weekend.

A case of resisting, obstructing and assaulting a police officer in execution of duty was further registered. The suspect was arrested on the spot and police investigations continue.

2019-12-03 07:18:09 | 20 hours ago