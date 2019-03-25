Police looking for election fraud accused

WINDHOEK - Three persons accused of fraud in the Omuthiya local election of 2008, are being sought by the Namibian Police in connection with their case in which they are expected to appear today.

The three are former Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) boss Philemon Kanime, former Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP)’s Magnus Nangombe and former ECN Chief System Administrator Nico Mingelius. The police in a statement issued last week says the Namibian Police Force Criminal Investigation Directorate is requesting public assistance in tracing the trios’ whereabouts whose case is due before the Katutura Regional Court today at 09h00.

Kanime last residential address was Erf 12, Leibnitz Street in Academia while Nangombe last address was Chriss Opras Street in Khomasdal. Mingelius last residential address was Cosmos Flats, M12, Windhoek. The police is appealing to anyone with information regarding their whereabouts or themselves to contact Detective Chief Inspector Louw at 0811297469 or Detective Inspector Munikasika at 081 357 9998.

Media reports stated that Kanime and Mingelius are charged with fraudulently registering Nangombe as a voter in the Omuthiya Local Authority Election between February 6 and 19, 2008 while he was not registerable. It is alleged Nangombe failed to register as a voter during the normal voter registration period from February 4 to 8, 2008, and that his name was fraudulently placed on the voters’ roll after the end of the registration period when he was no longer entitled to be registered as a voter. Nangombe was the RDP candidate in the poll before his name was removed from the voters’ roll.

2019-03-25 09:13:24 7 days ago