Police ready to build bridge with community

WINDHOEK - Recently appointed police Khomas regional commander, Commissioner Joseph Shikongo is ready to work and build a bridge between the community and the police.

He wants to form three Ps - partnership between the public and the police. Shikongo shared this with New Era in a recent interview about his plans for the region as its commander. He also commended the recent joint operation Kalahari Desert.

“The message got two folds- we are trying to build a bridge between the community, the police and public partnership. When we go to them we have an agenda…we tell them what is the police mandate, what is expected from the public when the police is doing their job and to get feedback from the police whether they way we are doing our duty is at the public expectation and where they loopholes are.”

Shikongo said it is very important to come up with a plan that will ensure the police work with everybody, including their stakeholders who are fellow law enforcement agencies, the Namibia Defense Force, Namibia Central Intelligence Service (NCIS), Namibia Correctional Services (NCS) and City Police. He said they will also extend their functionality to immigration, custom and wildlife. “The main strategic partner in fighting crime is the public,” remarked Shikongo. He added: “My primary task here is to ensure the safety of Khomas community.” The commissioner added that the region is sensitive because it is the center of government where all key offices are stationed.

He said when he took over office, he engaged the community, especially hosting public meetings just to ensure they build a strong bond between the police and the public. This is for the public to regain their confidence in the police and to ensure they report crimes. Shikongo said he already engaged the business community, met with local authority such as the Office of the Governor, mayor and council chamber. He also intends to meet the financial institutions. The Khomas commander also plans to meet the business community at various levels including informal vendors such as those who sell firewood and tomatoes, to sensitize them especially on the security.

The commissioner also already held meetings with constituency councillors and local authority councillors.

He said if constituencies are ready to meet the police, they can invite him so that he can come and address the community.

2019-07-11