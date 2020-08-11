Police receive 200 shields Loide Jason National Khomas

The Namibian Police Force yesterday received 200 shields to help combat Covid-19.

The force in its capacity as ‘frontliners’ in the fight against the virus was handed the shields by the company Unique Design yesterday afternoon at its headquarters in Windhoek.

“We have given these shields as a token of appreciation for being there for the nation during this difficult time,” said Augustine Matheus, a representative of Unique Design who handed over the shields to a police representative.

She noted their good gesture would be extended to others on the front lines such as soldiers in Windhoek, before they travel to other regions to replicate the gesture. “We know you deal with civilians daily when you attend to crime reports as well as during roadblocks. You have so many contacts daily therefore you deserve to be protected,” she said.

She said the reason they handpicked the police is that the owners of the company are ex-soldiers and want to give back to the community, starting with front-line workers.

Receiving the donation was Deputy General Oscar Peter Embumbulu who said the police wholeheartedly accepted the good gesture that came at the right time when members of the force needed such a donation the most.

“I want to say thank you and am encouraging other citizens to emulate the good example,” he said.

