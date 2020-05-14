Police seize  drugs worth  nearly N$1 million

The police have arrested 22 people in less than a week for drug dealing. A rough New Era calculation based on information provided by the police over the last couple of days, indicates drugs worth nearly N$1 million were confiscated since Friday.

The value of some of the confiscated drugs is yet to be determined. “We are arresting people every day for dealing in drugs,” stated police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi. The ages of the suspects range between 17 and 62. “The smuggling of these illicit goods (drugs, alcohol and cigarettes) have increased and therefore the Namibian police warns the public to desist from these illegal and unlawful practice of smuggling illicit goods. We, as law enforcement officers, will fight ruthlessly to detect and arrest all offenders and confiscate all illegal goods,” Shikwambi warned. Amongst those arrested, is a truck driver who alongside three other men in Windhoek tried to smuggle 36 blocks of cannabis parcels worth N$300 000 on Tuesday. According to Shikwambi, the truck was coming from Botswana and destined for Windhoek.

Through an intelligent led operation, the police arrested three men in Windhoek. One of the three men, who is the receiver of the drugs, was intercepted during the wee hours of yesterday around 04h00 while picking up the drugs.

The police also arrested a 62-year-old South African truck driver who was found with 515 grams of cannabis valued at N$305 700 on Saturday. A 21-year-old woman from Osire refugee camp was arrested on Monday after she was found in possession of cannabis and cocaine powder at Swakopmund. The suspect, a Congolese national, was arrested in Mondesa and was due to appear in court yesterday. The seized cannabis is valued at N$136 000 while the 105 grams of cocaine powder is worth N$52 500.

– sikela@nepc.com.na

2020-05-14 10:08:41 | 23 hours ago