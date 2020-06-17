Popya - Die Bangos the hotdog king Aletta Shikololo Youth Khomas

From dancer to entrepreneur, Eino Amaambo, popularly known as Die Bangos, said making a mark in the food business was an uphill climb; however, hard work and determination paved his way to the top.

Born and raised in Windhoek, Die Bangos started selling 90 hotdogs per day, which increased to 280.

His appetising homemade hotdogs come in different flavours with a great taste of unique recipes.

His small business of mouth-watering hotdogs has grown and reached a greater audience to a point where denying him is practically impossible.

The fast-growing entrepreneur told Youth Corner that the business is growing steadily despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Talking about his life as a dancer, the kind-hearted young man said life was not easy that he decided to switch careers and venture into the mainstream business.

Die Bangos was a backup dancer for Gazza’s GMP record label for almost a decade.

Being a father and sibling, he is driven by the fact that he has to be a role model and create opportunities.

‘’Helping the youth is what mostly pushes me to work even harder and keep me motivated,’’ the employer of over 8 employees acclaimed.

He urges young people to venture into business and create opportunities for themselves and others.

Die Bango’s home shop is situated in Katutura, Wambo location along Judika Street.

