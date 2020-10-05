Positive cases at Hardap prison ‘worrisome’ Loide Jason National Khomas

The health ministry says it was concerned about the high number of positive cases being recorded at the Hardap correctional facility. Health ministry executive director Ben Nangombe said 55 new cases reported on Friday were actually from the Hardap prison and not Windhoek as earlier announced.

At the weekend, seven cases were also reported at the Rundu police holding cells. “I would like to inform the nation that the cases we reported yesterday (Friday) as coming from Windhoek correctional facility, actually came from Hardap correctional facility. The team from Windhoek correctional facility went to support in Hardap and swabbed several people, some were symptomatic while some were in contact with confirmed cases, more results are still awaited,” Nangombe explained. “I would like to remind the nation that Covid-19 is still with us, therefore we should not relax and forget the preventive measures. It should be everyone’s responsibility to adhere and comply with these basic measures: Correct wearing of facemasks, frequently wash your hands with soap and running water, disinfect your hands with alcohol-based sanitiser, keep social or physical distance, avoid overcrowded places.”

– ljason@nepc.com.na

2020-10-05 09:42:30 | 7 hours ago