PowerCom sponsors Tobias Hainyeko Social League

WINDHOEK – Namibia’s leading ICT infrastructure and equipment supplier PowerCom recently donated an avalanche of sport equipment and trophies to the Okahandja Park Tobias Hainyeko Social League.

PowerCom’s sponsorship includes a floating trophy, 75 medals (25 Gold, 25 Silver and 25 Bronze), goalpost nets, four corner flags, two linesmen flags, five balls and a Golden Boot trophy.

The social league consists mostly of young people from the community and serves as a means of steering them away from criminal activities and into productive and engaging activities.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, PowerCom CEO Alisa Amupolo said that it was a great privilege to be part of such an uplifting community project as it was no longer the time to equate the funding of sports as a mere sponsorship, but rather an opportunity to make a difference and impact the lives of our communities.

“PowerCom understands that the donation contributes to a more sustainable community, giving residents a sense of pride and promotes a more cohesive, tolerant and inclusive community that values diversity,” Amupolo stated.

The league which takes place at Okahandja Park informal settlement has 20 teams, with 25 players per team and will end in November.

Chairperson of the league, Roberth Kaveto explained that Okahandja Park residents enjoy watching football played in their settlement and that the league brings a sense of pride and belonging to the community.

Kaveto said: “As football fans, we have arranged a soccer league which will be played for the full season of 2019 going forward.”

He also expressed his concern over the devastating use of alcohol and drugs by the youth in these informal settlements. “We seek to encourage these youngsters in the surrounding informal settlements to engage into sports activities and to turn away from the use of alcohol and drugs. We believe and trust that you share our ultimate goal, which is to live in harmony, peace and stability.”

