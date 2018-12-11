Prefabricated classroom donated to Muroro PS

MASHARE – Panel to Panel, a company from the Erongo Region, has donated a prefabricated classroom to Muroro Primary School in Kavango East.

The donation, worth N$200 000, forms part of the company’s social responsibility. Kavango East Education director, Fanuel Kapapero, says people should appreciate companies and individuals who do good deeds for their communities. “Panel to Panel had to travel all the way from the Erongo Region using their own fuel, accommodation and food to erect a prefabricated classroom for this community,” he says, adding that the company did so because it places value on education.

The Namibian government is trying its best to address issues within education but cannot do it alone and thus appreciates help from “friends of education.”

The school has two permanent classroom blocks and three temporary classrooms made out of reeds. The temporary classrooms have no windows and are dark inside, making teaching and learning difficult. During the rainy season, the classes also get flooded and in winter it gets very cold.

“It was for these reasons that the school was identified to get the prefabricated classroom,” the director says.

Panel to Panel project manager, Johan de Beer, says the company has taken note of the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture’s struggle with the supply of classrooms. “Without education, we cannot develop as a country. The future president of this country could be sitting here today,” de Beer says.

