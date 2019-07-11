Presidential town hall meetings start today

WINDHOEK - President Hage Geingob today commences his regional drought assessment missions and town hall meetings in Omaheke Region.

At 08h00 today, he is scheduled to kick-start his town hall meeting at Otjituve in the Aminuis Constituency of Omaheke. “The visits to the regions follow the declaration of a drought emergency by President Hage G. Geingob, on 6 May 2019, for which the Namibian Government availed over N$500 million,” his press secretary Alfredo Hengari said. Geingob will review progress on drought relief and identify bottlenecks in order to scale up interventions, his pressman said.

“The assessment in the Aminuis Constituency will be followed by a town hall meeting in Gobabis at the Ben van der Walt Hall at 10h00.”

“The town hall meeting will serve as a report-back platform on activities, policies and implementation of government programmes.”

Hengari called on the public to attend the meetings and interact with the Head of State “as part of participatory governance”.

2019-07-11 08:33:20 5 hours ago