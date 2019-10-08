Primary school celebrates 90 years of existence

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP - Teachers, learners, regional leaders and members of the community last Friday gathered at Don Bosco Primary School in Keetmanshoop to celebrate the school’s 90th year anniversary.

Delivering her motivational speech, Keetmanshoop mayor Gaudentia Kröhne distinguished teaching and nursing as callings in life.

“Don Bosco Primary School has a proud history and a reputation of achievement that keeps improving decade after decade,” said the mayor.

She described the school’s objective as that of providing Christian education to underprivileged children in order to provide them with a strong foundation for a successful life.

“It is said that a nation which does not invest in its children does not have a future, Kröhne stressed. She urged those present to join hands in building a caring society who in turn will create a better life for all children.

She also called on all to make education for the nation their core business as the future of the country is in their hands. “I want to comment you on the job you are doing and want to urge you to continue playing a positive role in the education of our precious children,” the mayor said when expressing her appreciation to the educators, school management and governing bodies.

Kröhne further called on the audience to always be responsive to the President’s call for inclusivity since it “would lead to harmony and prosperity for all”.

Education inspector for the Kalahari Circuit Constance Wantenaar emphasised, “the Roman Catholic Church played a historical pivotal role in ensuring that all children of school going age have access to education.” She furthermore remarked that the church in particular provides education to those kids hailing from poverty-stricken households and those of farmworkers.

“I want to pay homage to all the former learners of Don Bosco Primary School , both those who are regarded as very important people in our society and those that are being viewed as insignificant,” said Wantenaar. She described the role of the school played as that of instilling discipline in the lives of children through religious norms and values.

The school inspector also wished Don Bosco Primary School “to become a centre of excellence through improved moral and academic results based on sound management principles, good motivation and positive influences.”

Reverend (Bishop) Willem Christiaans from the Catholic Church in his speech regarded the role that parents and teachers played as critical since the best performers come from humble beginnings. “The Catholic Church is a trusted partner of the Ministry of Education.”

Don Bosco Primary School opened its doors in 1929 with 107 learners, with George Jossob as the first learner admitted. Two of its learners acted in the Jamie Uys movie “The gods must be crazy” in 1986. The school furthermore holds the records in gold, silver and bronze medals for the fastest times at the Fish River Marathon for the past 20 years. Currently, the learner total stands at 610.

