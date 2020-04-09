Priorities in turbulent times Staff Reporter Letters Khomas

Times such as these are draining as they bring instability to our emotions. This means setting priorities is not a choice but a must as it requires us to gain knowledge and be enlightened to be able to do so.

We are at a point where uncertainties keep mounting and it is as if we are moving through a dark room to cross over to the other side. We do not see clearly but we have to rely on our senses of balance, touch and hearing to enable us to move forward until we are on the safer side. As we move, we choose which senses to use.

There are many options to choose from which includes those of information, emotions, activities to do at home and many others. We should be aware of the work by the media, it has taken a journey of releasing mass information to the public.

Due to the urge to be free from the virus, we are desperately using any means available to prevent its prevalence among us. The question is, is everything said and written true? In as much as those with charitable hearts want to give directives and guidelines to assist in preventing the spread of the virus, the chance takers are also doing the same for their benefit.

Hence, there is a dire need for priorities to be set. Let’s begin with filtering our thoughts so that only a positive outlook is maintained and we do away with the negative ones. We can as well choose to be calm in the situation instead of being fearful because when we are calm, we think through our actions before doing with extra caution.

With the choices of only sleeping and watching TV, we can choose to spend time nurturing the skills in our specific areas of gifting and expertise. It is difficult to have time to sit and pray together, share words of encouragement or bond as a family during the normal working time as we come home exhausted. Now, we have time to do all these things, but guess what, it doesn’t just come easily, as it requires us to prioritise this.

On the other hand, the normal precautions of preventing the spread of Covid-19 have to be considered. Thus, getting reliable sources from which your information can be extracted. The naysayers may spread false information which leads to overspending as they keep telling us about some unnecessary stuff to buy, leading to anxious and misguided actions.

We should continue to wash our hands and use disinfectants, keep to the basics as per the instructions of the WHO. We should also not shy away from revisiting the WHO website for verification and to keep ourselves abreast of the latest developments.

If we do this, it will help us maintain our safety and be effective in our day-to-day operations. Choices are very important in these crucial times. It hurts that we cannot do the things we usually do but I dare you to not lose hope or see this situation as an end in itself.

2020-04-09