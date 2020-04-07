Proactive measures for Covid-19 in !Nami#nus Staff Reporter National Karas

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP – As part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Covid-19 response taskforce in Lüderitz recently set up a roadblock outside the harbour town.

Nami#nus constituency councillor Jan Scholtz said this intervention could not have taken place at a better time than now. “In light of the seriousness and unprecedented rate of the spread of the virus, Lüderitz Town Council and its residents agreed to setting up the roadblock as a means of increasing their efforts in reducing the impact and spread of the virus,” he explained.

The constituency councillor said the roadblock is for purposes of screening all people entering and leaving the town by road, educating and sensitising residents, visitors and tourists on the coronavirus, creating awareness of personal hygiene by using hand sanitisers and most importantly minimising the spread of the virus.

“Stakeholders to be operating at the roadblock will include health professional workers, law enforcement agencies, other relevant ministerial employees and volunteers,” said Scholtz. Basic human services like accommodation, drinking water, electricity and ablution facilities will be provided at a Red Cross container that will be renovated and upgraded to serve as both accommodation and office facility.

In terms of the duties and functions of health workers as the most important component of the team manning the roadblock, he explained that they will be involved in screening those entering and leaving Lüderitz as well as directing suspected Covid-19 cases to the nearest isolation/quarantine facilities. According to Scholtz, the whole project would be funded by the Lüderitz Town Council and sponsors in the town.

He further elaborated that ministerial approval has been granted to the constituency to utilise the multipurpose centre in Aus as a possible isolation/quarantine centre.

“We are now in the process of first conducting a needs assessment prior to the centre becoming operational,” the constituency councillor said.

He also noted that the T-junction at the Aus-Rosh Pinah road has been identified as an ideal point to set up an additional roadblock, but that the issue is still under discussion.

“The roadblock outside Lüderitz has been operational since last week, whilst all other nationally prescribed precautionary Covid-19 measures are being strictly adhered to by means of law and order in !Nami#nus constituency.”

