‘Prophet’ has rhino case deferred

Local so-called prophet Jackson Babi and his co-accused Frizans Naululu Dumeni who were due to appear in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court yesterday for a bail application had their criminal case postponed to 24 July for further police investigations. The duo were arrested for illegally possessing two rhino horns and for the possession of a firearm and ammunition without a licence.

Appearing for the State, public prosecutor Rowan van Wyk said the matter was on the roll for a formal bail application but the defence had aborted its bail application bid.

Van Wyk who asked the matter to be remanded to July 24 explained that they sent the rhino horns for DNA testing and are awaiting for the ballistic test results on the rifle involved because its serial number has been scratched off. Van Wyk added there are also four outstanding statements still to be obtained and a photo plan to be filed.

Defence lawyer Kadhila Amoomo representing Babi, said they are not entirely abandoning their application but they are simply postponing its inception.

Amoomo said they need to ascertain the extent of the charges and give ample time to the State to finalise its investigations.

Carlos Kamwi, representing Dumeni, said for the purpose of further investigations they will give enough time to the State to investigate the matter.

“The matter is on the roll for a bail application today. However, we are not proceeding with the application to allow the State to investigate. We reserve our rights to a bail application on another day,” said Kamwi.

Both the accused men remain in police custody.

Babi appeared alone in the same court on a warrant issued by the Gobabis Magistrate’s Court on a matter related to illegal hunting of specially protected game in the Gobabis district.

Van Wyk asked magistrate Linus Samunzala to transfer the matter to the Gobabis Magistrate’s Court, where Babi is to make a routine appearance on Monday.

After Babi’s court appearance he was escorted back to the cell. His congregants who have loyally turned up at court shouted, “We love you Papa.”

–sikela@nepc.com.na



2020-06-04 10:05:49 | 22 hours ago