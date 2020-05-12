‘Proud mommies’ Shipanga, Gertze praise Kordom Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

×

Maurice Kambukwe

Two of Namibia’s veteran administrators of women football, Jacky Gertze and Jacqui Shipanga, have both come out in awe of the country’s football star Annouscka Kordom, who recently graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Sports Management from Corban University in the United States of America (USA).

Shipanga, former head coach of the Brave Gladiators, is now general manager of women football at the Namibia Football association (NFA), and Gertze is head of NFA Women’s Desk. Both ladies played a pivotal role in Kordom’s life during the formative years of her career, including her days at the JS Academy, now known as Tura Magic Ladies.

Kordom last Thursday obtained a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Sports Management from the Corban University in the United States of America (USA), where she has been studying and playing for the varsity’s ladies’ football side Corban Warriors.

Speaking to New Era Sport, Gertze who has worked with Kordom in the NFA Galz & Goals programme which is supported by Unicef, said the player has proven that education and sport can co-exist and that one can achieve desired goals if you put your mind and heart to it.

Gertze added that she believes the values of the programme [NFA Galz & Goals] had carried her to those heights.

“We are very proud of Annouscka, she is a true role model for the Unicef supported NFA Galz & Goals programme, not only for what she has achieved as a footballer but how she managed to rise above all odds and obtain a university degree. I believe the programme values carried her too,” a delighted Gertze said.

Gertze added that Kordom’s achievement is a story of hope to those chasing their dreams or trying to take up on such dreams.

“Annouscka’s achievements in the USA at such a young age and her story on her way to reach this level is the story of hope for all Namibian young girls. Sports can open doors, it takes our girls to unthinkable heights no matter their family, social, economic backgrounds. Therefore, our girls centre academy programmes must forever be the breeding grounds for more stars like Annouscka and many others, and must be supported without doubt,” added Gertze.

Also pouring praises on Kordom was national team head gaffer Shipanga, who said she has witnessed firsthand Kordom go through good and worst times to reach these heights.

“My philosophy from the beginning was always to believe in these girls, I may not have a Cosafa trophy or any sort of accolades but these girls that we are grooming through the Galz and Goal programmes are my real trophies. I am very proud of her,” said Shipanga.

“Again, my philosophy is also balancing sports and education because that’s the most powerful tool you could ever give to sportswomen. That’s why at the Galz & Goal programme sponsored by Unicef, we focus on education and sport and a healthy lifestyle. All these girls now playing abroad will one day come back and plow their knowledge and skills back into our communities. Last year, Kordom scored in Cosafa Cup and won Player of the Match award for her outstanding performance, and she’s now getting her bachelor’s degree,” reflected an overjoyed Shipanga.

-mkambukwe@nepc.com.na

2020-05-12 09:02:58 | 3 hours ago