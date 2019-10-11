Psych report ready for woman accused of killing lover

WINDHOEK – The psychiatric assessment report of a woman accused of having fatally stabbed her live-in boyfriend 17 times in 2009 is now ready.

The accused, Laimi Goagoses, 35, underwent a psychiatric evaluation at the request of her defence counsel Titus Mbaeva in the middle of her trial.

During her appearance in the Windhoek Regional Court, Goagoses was informed the report is ready, however it will only be made available during her next appearance in court on 29 October before Magistrate Elina Nandago.

Goagoses underwent psychiatric evaluation to determine her mental state during and after the offence. Furthermore, the assessment was to determine if she is fit to understand court proceedings and the totality of her wrongdoing.

Goagoses is on trial on a charge of murder for the death of her live-in boyfriend, Horst Gunther Radecke, 57. Radecke was killed on 23 December 2009 on Tempel Street, Dolam in Katutura.

It transpired during trial that the couple were apparently out all day drinking and got home in the evening. Upon their arrival at home, an argument erupted which led to a fight during which the deceased allegedly started assaulting Goagoses. She ran to the kitchen and grabbed a bread knife, storming back to the bedroom where she stabbed him.

According to the police, four bloodstained steak knives were found at the scene. One knife lay in a bedroom, where the presence of blood indicated the stabbing could have started, while a knife of which the blade had been bent, another knife of which the blade had broken off, and a fourth knife, still intact, were found outside the house where Radecke lay dead next to a car.

Goagoses was found with a fifth knife in her trouser pocket.

Police officers that arrived at the scene on the day of the incident allegedly found the accused Goagoses on top of the deceased holding a knife, at the same time shaking his lifeless body. In her defence, Goagoses said she was simply looking if the deceased was still alive.

It is alleged there was nobody at home apart from the deceased and the accused during the incident.

At the start of the trial in March 2012, Goagoses took a no guilty plea to the charge of murder, saying she could not recall the events that led to her boyfriend’s death.

Goagoses said she could not recall what happened. She testified that she only recalls going to the bathroom when they got home and when the police were removing her from Radecke’s body.

