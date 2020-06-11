Public adhering to virus measures - CEO John Muyamba National Khomas

NKURENKURU - The people of Nkurenkuru are relatively adhering to Covid-19 regulations, including the mandatory wearing of masks when in public, town CEO Petrus Sindimba said this week.

According to the CEO, businesses and offices are also adhering to the set regulations, while no gatherings are being observed around town.

“The wearing of masks is really being seriously enforced by our shops and other establishments in our town,” he said. “If you don’t have a mask, you will not be allowed to enter the shop or any other establishments. Some shops are also having thermo guns to check the temperature of everyone entering.”

The town CEO maintained it was important for residents to conform to all social distancing and all other precautionary measures put in place to help curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

“In fact, we must have hand sanitiser with us all the time, keep the one metre distance and avoid unnecessary movements,” he said. In the Kavango West region, the Namibia Industrial Development Agency (NIDA) has offered the use of their warehouse at Katwitwi border post, some 30km west of Nkurenkuru to the ministry of health for quarantine and isolation purposes, in a case of confirmed or suspected cases of the virus in the region. Namibia has 31 confirmed cases of Covid-19, 17 recoveries and 14 active cases.

A total number of 5 084 tests have been conducted, while there are 759 people in quarantine.

