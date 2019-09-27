Public cautioned not to give vehicles to unlicensed drivers 

WINDHOEK – The Omusati Regional Police spokesperson Inspector Lineekela Shikongo has cautioned motor vehicle owners to immediately cease their tendencies of giving their motor vehicles to unlicensed drivers as it dangerous to unlicensed drivers, passengers and other innocent road users.

Shikongo made the remarks following the horrific accident that occurred on Tuesday at around 19h50 at Oshitalamesho village, near Omugongo location, Oshikuku Constituency, Omusati Region where an unlicensed driver died instantly on the spot. According to the police report, the unlicensed driver of a white Toyota Corolla sedan with registration number N 1961 RU was driving from Outapi towards Oshakati, in the eastern direction on the main road between Outapi and Oshakati at Oshitalamesho village near Omugongo location, and lost control over the vehicle that overturned.

“The passenger who was with him sustained slight injuries and was immediately taken to Oshikuku Roman Catholic Hospital for treatment,” narrated Shikongo.

He said the deceased has been identified as Komeya Johannes Kaweelakana, a 28-year-old Namibian male from Oshindete village Oshikuku Constituency, Omusati Region. Shikongo further indicated that the passenger was Joseph Uupindi, a Namibian adult male from the same village as the deceased.

The body was taken to Okahao police mortuary for a post-mortem and his next of kin have been informed.

