Public lectures lined up on genocide Staff Reporter National Khomas

Collins Limbo

WINDHOEK - Dr Matthias Hausller, a German-based researcher, is expected to undertake a lectures programme of the German Federal Government in Namibia.

He will be visiting from 10 to 15 November 2019. Hausller is the author of the book titled, “The Herero Genocide, War, Emotion, and Extreme Violence in German Southwest Africa’’.

Before independence, colonisers referred to Namibia as German South West Africa.

His book is translated from German into English.

The lectures will be conducted on two different occasions, the first one will expound on attrition-annihilation-extermination, that will look at the German-Herero War of 1904 and this will take place on 12 November 2019 at the National Art Gallery of Namibia.

The other lecture is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 14 November 2019 at Swakopmund Museum in Strand street.

The title of this public lecture is: “No End to Violence in German South West Africa: Concentration camps in Colonial Namibia.”

Hausller’s book is based on a wide array of new sources and building on recent findings of the multidisciplinary scholarly debate on violence, it offers a novel and history account of the German-Herero war which was fought from 1904 up until 1908.

It further recounts and narrates a story of drawbacks, the difficulties and failure, by emphasizing more on the nature and character of the unfolding violence.

The German researcher’s credibility manifests from the mere fact that he is currently a research fellow at the Hamburg Foundation for the Advancement of Science and Culture and was an invited visiting scholar at the university of California, Berkeley from 2017 to 2018 respectively. From 2009 to 2013, he was a deputy director of the research projects on war, political power and violence.

2019-11-08 08:23:51 | 3 hours ago