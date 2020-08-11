Public urged to stop partying Obrien Simasiku National Khomas

OMUTHIYA – The director of health in Oshikoto region, Joshua Nghipangelwa, has appealed to members of the public to avoid partying and unnecessary travel in an effort to contain the spread of Covid-19, saying such gatherings are a risk as the majority do not practise preventative measures of social distancing and the compulsory wearing of face masks at such occasions.

Oshikoto has three cases of confirmed Covid-19 of which two are from Onandjokwe and one from Omuthiya. These are people who travelled from risky areas but are now in isolation.

“I am deeply concerned about restaurants and bars as most of the time you find people converging without (face) masks which is a hazard to everyone. I am also appealing to the public to come forward with information on people that might have travelled from hotspot areas so that our staff can do an assessment and undertake tests if necessary,” he said.

He said this while giving an update on the preparedness of the region in the wake of new Covid-19 confirmed cases. “Our staff members are ready and committed, in addition we have enough facilities to house suspected patients, and much of these places have not even reached half carrying capacity. In terms of medical equipment, last week we received four ventilators which we are keeping at Onandjokwe in case we encounter a situation of a patient that has respiratory problems,” stated the health director.

Onandjokwe assured that it has the capacity to operate the ventilators, while other staff will be trained once more equipment is received.

Currently, Onandjokwe has 60 beds, Omuthiya 18 and Tsumeb has over 150.

“So the public should not panic as the situation is still under control in the region. The confirmed cases are all imported from hotspot areas. Lately we have been busy with contact tracing of people suspected to have been in contact with those tested positive. In the same vein I want to also encourage the public to enter correct details when visiting places as this will help us trace people and provide the necessary support,” he added.

