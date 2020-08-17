Public warned about fake IMF message Staff Reporter Business Khomas

The Ministry of Finance has cautioned the public regarding a fake social media message under the heading ‘Great news for all Namibia entrepreneurs’. The ministry has urged the public that the message, which promises loans at low-interest rates, is fake news and should not be shared any further.

“We are aware of fake news circulating about IMF funding to Namibian entrepreneurs. This is fake news and we urge the nation to ignore such information and not share it further,” said finance ministry spokesperson Tonateni Shidhudhu.

The false announcement making the rounds on social media claims the International Monetary Fund’s executive board has approved “huge funds” to be channelled to small businesses and individuals to help them survive “current hard economic times”.

The message continued that loans include 1.5% interest and “extended grace periods” and directs readers to an apparent website with more information.

2020-08-17 11:36:44 | 2 hours ago