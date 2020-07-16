Pupkewitz Megabuild expands product range through SpecTiles Staff Reporter Business Khomas

Pupkewitz Megabuild has introduced SpecTiles, a new subsidiary to the group. Through the new subsidiary, the group continues to expand its product and service offering in line with the Pupkewitz Group’s ethos of ‘Customer Satisfaction through Service Excellence’.

SpecTiles by Pupkewitz Megabuild is now a one-stop interior and exterior living store, providing customers with a wide range of not only exclusive tiles but also sanitary products, such as bathtubs, basins and taps, made from the finest materials, for a luxurious touch to the home. The aim is to assist clients to conceptualise their ideas for renovations or new buildings, turning their space into a dream space. Customers have access to a tile library, with a choice of over 500 tiles to choose from at the store and have the added convenience of picking out a tile at the store to test it out at home before the purchase.

Pupkewitz Megabuild managing director Marcel Lamprecht said customers can expect unparalleled service and worthwhile experience as they embark on the journey to transform their homes with SpecTiles by Pupkewitz Megabuild: “We want to take our customers through the whole design journey by making sure that we create inspiration through our catalogues and guide them by providing expert advice on the best options before they make a purchasing decision”.

He highlighted that interior design is not an impulsive decision; thus, it needs planning and expert advice. “This is a long-term purchase decision; clients, therefore, need time to ask questions, look around and receive technical advice, compared to if they went to one of our other stores where they would not be catered to the same way,” said Lamprecht.

Through times when Namibian businesses need it most, Pupkewitz Megabuild is also supporting local suppliers through its upholstery service, where customers can select from a wide selection of materials and fabrics and revamp their old furniture. The management team of Megabuild will be responsible for all functions of SpecTiles and decision making.

