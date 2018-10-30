Pupkewitz Megabuild’s 17th branch opens at Outjo

WINDHOEK - Pupkewitz Megabuild last week opened a new branch at Outjo.

“The new branch brings the number of Pupkewitz Megabuild’s total branches to 17, creating a comprehensive footprint in Namibia. Taking our services and products closer to our people remains one of our priority areas as supported by the Pupkewitz Group’s legacy of customer satisfaction through service excellence,” the company said.

The new branch opened on Friday, and was graced by the presence of the town’s mayor Samuel !Oë-Amseb, among other dignitaries.

Marcel Lamprecht, managing director of Pupkewitz Megabuild remarked that despite difficult economic times experienced in the country, the company continues to innovate and create opportunities to further grow and deliver value to all its stakeholders.

He further commented that investing in the company’s business activities and growing the Pupkewitz Megabuild footprint remains his priority, whilst working closely with the local authorities to assist in creating job opportunities.

Pupkewitz Megabuild Outjo features a modern interior design with over 5 000 line items, aimed at offering customers a choice of quality products as well as the Pupkewitz legendary and trusted expert advice.

“Furthermore, to enhance customers’ experience the new branch will be offering a delivery service within the town and adjacent towns within the radius of 150 kilometre,” it said.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, the Pupkewitz Group remains truly committed to ensure that we provide the right product at the right price in the right place. In support of our national development goals and living out our number one unifying principle of ‘Commitment to People Development,’ we are continually seeking opportunities to create exciting job opportunities for all Namibians,” the company said.

“As a Group, we recognise Outjo municipality’s vision of becoming a tourism and education hub towards economic growth and social progression.”

The new branch is situated in Jack Frances Street, and will be open from Mondays to Wednesdays and Fridays between 07h30 and 17h00, Thursdays from 08h00 to 17h00 and on Saturdays from 08h00 and 13h00.

Pupkewitz Megabuild, a subsidiary of the Pupkewitz Group, describes itself as a one-stop building and hardware material supplier, providing a wide range of high quality products to building contractors and the retail home improvement market.

2018-10-30 09:22:10 2 months ago