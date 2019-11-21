Pyrolusite imported through the Port of Walvis Bay Staff Reporter Business Erongo

WINDHOEK - The third consignment of about 7 500 metric tonnes of Pyrolusite was discharged from the general cargo vessel, Unistar, at the Port of Walvis Bay on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the multipurpose terminal. Pyrolusite, mainly used in the production of uranium, was originally sourced from Safi, Morocco and is intended for Swakop Uranium.

Around 5000 bags, each weighing about 1.5 tonnes, was immediately loaded on to seven trucks, consisting of about 20 to 22 bags per trip, and transported to its destination. The utilisation of the Trans-Kalahari corridor, an efficient logistics and supply chain route, allows for a quicker turn-around time of vessels at the Port.

Pyrolusite contains about 63.19 percent Manganese and 36.81 percent Oxygen, better known as MnO2, and the Manganese (Mn) is used as a reducing agent during uranium production.

Since January 2019, Namport handled more than 37 000 metric tonnes of Pyrolusite (Manganese), in comparison to about 29 800 metric tonnes in 2018. Another consignment of about 7 500 metric tonnes is expected to arrive at the Port in December.

Namport’s Commercial Executive Immanuel Tino !Hanabeb indicated that “according to the World Nuclear Association, Namibia has significant uranium mines capable of providing 10 percent of world mining output. Therefore, Namport is strategically located to provide excellent facilities and services to support the production of uranium in Namibia, thus boosting the economy.”

The Port of Lüderitz recently shipped the first consignment of Manganese destined for China. Manganese, mainly used in the steel industry, removes oxygen and Sulphur when iron ore (an iron and oxygen compound) is converted into iron. It is also an essential alloy that helps convert iron into steel.

2019-11-21 07:38:28 | 19 hours ago